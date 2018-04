CLEVELAND — Who wouldn’t want a surprise like this?

On the day before his 31st birthday, Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso was treated to a serenade!

The team hired a mariachi band to sing “Happy Birthday” as the players entered the clubhouse on Saturday.

Check out the video below:

The Indians’ new slugger hit a grand slam last week against Seattle in his second game with the team.

Cleveland takes on Kansas City at Progressive Field at 4:10 today.

