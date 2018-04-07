Thousands flock to the Rock Hall for Celebration Day and fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Thousands of people flocked to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday.

The line wrapped around the plaza as people waited to get into the museum for free on Celebration Day.

Once inside, fans got a preview of the new Hall of Fame wing.

“This is a floor where you learn about the inductee process, the voting, as well as the new inductees exhibition,” said Greg Harris, Rock Hall CEO.

One of those inductees, Bon Jovi star Richie Sambora surprised fans in the afternoon with an impromptu jam session.

Then Sambora himself got to check out the Bon Jovi exhibit.

“It feels like an acknowledgement. This is about the fans. When you are a writer, performer, entertainer, you want to make people happy. I knew that as a little kid. And low and behold, it happened. A long time later, here we are,” said Sambora.

Then Sambora took to the stage outside for a concert.

It was followed up by fireworks.

The Induction Ceremony will take place this Saturday, April 14 at downtown’s Public Auditorium.

