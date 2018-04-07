Sea of Blue ‘Enough is Enough’ event held downtown

CLEVELAND — A large show of support for police in downtown Cleveland was held today, organized by the Sea of Blue group.

Today’s event was at 11 a.m. on Public Square with the theme of “Enough is Enough.”

Sea of Blue is a community group supporting law enforcement that was organized in 2014. The group put together a large rally downtown at a time of growing tension between some in the community and police following the deadly police shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Since then, the group has been involved in various community projects aimed at bringing the community and police together and letting officers know they have the backing of citizens in the streets.

Two officers died last month in Westerville, Ohio, after getting shot while answering a call for domestic trouble.

