Cleveland man in custody for assault on his infant

CLEVELAND – A Cleveland man is in custody after a stand-off that led to him assaulting his 6-month-old baby.

It began on Friday, April 6 in an apartment on Cedar Avenue when CMHA police were contacted by a woman who said that her boyfriend had assaulted her and had thrown their baby against a wall. She told police she believed her boyfriend was on drugs and had a weapon.

When police tried to make contact with him, he refused to leave the apartment. After two hours of negotiating, he did surrender. A weapon was recovered in the apartment.

The infant was taken to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital with head trauma and a broken arm. The mother of the baby sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is in custody, but no charges have been filed as of Saturday afternoon.