Brrrr: below normal temps continue

CLEVELAND - Don’t let the sunshine deceive you, it was rather chilly out there: our highs will be some 20°F colder than normal.
On a bright note, we should have a beautiful sunset to go along with our chilly evening and the sun is setting later and later. On Sunday, we reach another sunset milestone:
A few flurries and lake effect snow showers possible late tonight into early Sunday out east, a coating at best, otherwise the chill continues. Lows tonight will fall in the low 20’s.
Warmth on the 8-day looks to be brief, but at least it’s something. More rainfall late next week.
Here is your 8-day forecast panel:
41.499320 -81.694361