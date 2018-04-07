Brrrr: below normal temps continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Don’t let the sunshine deceive you, it was rather chilly out there: our highs will be some 20°F colder than normal.

On a bright note, we should have a beautiful sunset to go along with our chilly evening and the sun is setting later and later. On Sunday, we reach another sunset milestone:

A few flurries and lake effect snow showers possible late tonight into early Sunday out east, a coating at best, otherwise the chill continues. Lows tonight will fall in the low 20’s.

Warmth on the 8-day looks to be brief, but at least it’s something. More rainfall late next week.

Here is your 8-day forecast panel: