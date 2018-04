Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - Akron Police tell Fox 8 that three bodies were found inside a home in that city Saturday evening.

Police were called to the house on Sycamore Street just after 7:30 p.m. Paramedics told them that the three deaths were overdoses.

Police were still on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Fox 8 will have updates as soon as they become available.