3 dead after delivery vehicle hits crowd in Germany city of Muenster, police say

A delivery vehicle slammed into a crowd Saturday in an apparently deliberate attack in the German city of Muenster, killing three people and leaving 20 others injured, police said.

The driver shot and killed himself, a police spokeswoman said.

Authorities are treating the incident as a deliberate attack, the spokeswoman said.

Muenster police spokesman Andreas Boden told local media that the motive and identity of the driver is unknown.

The attack happened in the old part of the city, an area popular on weekends.

The vehicle drove into a restaurant’s open terrace around 3:30 p.m. local time, according to police spokeswoman Vanessa Arlt.

Arlt said the old city remains closed, and police have asked people to avoid the city center.

Saturday’s crash occurred on the one-year anniversary of a similar attack in Stockholm, Sweden, where a stolen beer struck drove into pedestrians, killing five people.