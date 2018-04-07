2 teens shot, 2 arrested after large fight in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Two teens were shot, and two others were arrested, after a large fight in the parking lot of a party center in Akron late Friday night.
Akron police said it happened just before midnight at the Italian Center on Tallmadge Avenue.
Officers responded to a report of an out of control party, when a large fight broke out in the parking lot. As the crowd was leaving, shots were fired, police said in a news release.
When police ran toward the shots, they saw a male shooting a handgun in the air. The suspect ran from officers, but they found him behind a dumpster a short time later. Another male was also arrested.
Two loaded handguns were found at the scene.
Two teens, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. The boy was shot in the chest; the girl was shot in the leg.
Both victims were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the male suspects were 13 and 17. They’re charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault, and inducing panic. The two suspects are being held in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.
Further details were not immediately released. Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.