2 teens shot, 2 arrested after large fight in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Two teens were shot, and two others were arrested, after a large fight in the parking lot of a party center in Akron late Friday night.

Akron police said it happened just before midnight at the Italian Center on Tallmadge Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of an out of control party, when a large fight broke out in the parking lot.  As the crowd was leaving, shots were fired, police said in a news release.

When police ran toward the shots, they saw a male shooting a handgun in the air.  The suspect ran from officers, but they found him behind a dumpster a short time later.  Another male was also arrested.

Two loaded handguns were found at the scene.

Two teens, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.  The boy was shot in the chest; the girl was shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the male suspects were 13 and 17.  They’re charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault, and inducing panic.  The two suspects are being held in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

Further details were not immediately released. Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.

