Tickets to ‘Hamilton’ at Playhouse Square go on sale next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tickets for the Tony award-winning musical, "Hamilton," will go on sale next week.

The show will run for six weeks, from July 17 to Aug. 26, at Playhouse Square as part of the Key Bank Broadway Series.

Playhouse Square is the only authorized ticket seller for the show, which runs from July 17 to Aug. 26.

Tickets go on sale April 13 at 9 a.m. They'll be available online and at the Playhouse Square ticket office.

The show, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the life story of founding father Alexander Hamilton. The production incorporates traditional show tunes with hip hop and pop music.

