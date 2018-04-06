Show Info: April 6, 2018
Cleveland Clinic
Did you know April is Donate Life Month? Dr. Marc is here to explain how organ donation works!
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/
Main Street Modern’s Seasonal Grand Opening
Saturday, April 7th 10a-3p
618 Mulberry Rd. SE, Canton
New merchandise, The Square Scullery food truck & more!
Facebook.com/MainStModern
330-206-6006
Cleveland Metroparks
We’re making life a little easier for you! Beth Whiteley showed us how to make a self-watering planter!
www.clevelandmetroparks.com
Hospice Of The Western Reserve
We are a little over a week away from a big day! It’s National Healthcare Decisions Day!
17876 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44110
hospicewr.org
Vicki’s Memory Bears
Saying goodbye is never easy. A local maker is helping your memories live on through stuffed animals!
http://www.vickismemorybears.com/
Hard Rock Café
They are known around the world for their hand-pressed burgers, but the Hard Rock Cafe has much more than that on the menu!
www.hrrnp.com
Robb Durr
Have you ever wondered how toys are made? We found a local sculptor who designs and creates all sorts of toys!
13000 Athens Avenue, Suite C263
Lakewood, OH 44107
440.212.8898
www.RobbDurr.com
www.Etsy.com/shop/HiddenWorlds
Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!
It’s time to party! Sesame Street LIVE is in town this weekend!
April 7th & 8th
Wolstein Center at CSU
Visit www.WolsteinCenter.com
Tickets start at just $15 each!
Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Sandusky
It’s the perfect getaway! You can enjoy a long weekend with the entire family or escape for a little “me time.”
www.kalahariresorts.com