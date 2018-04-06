Pups training to be assistance dogs take awesome trip to Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Photos of some very adorable and very special pups taking a trip to Disneyland have gone viral.

The puppies — who are between 9 and 14 months old– are in training at Canine Companions for Independence.

The California organization says it breeds, raises and trains highly-skilled assistance dogs for children, adults and veterans with disabilities. It places them free of charge to recipients.

A group of puppy-raiser volunteers recently took the dogs to Disneyland with them. Canine Companions says it’s a great socialization for the dogs; the animals get to be around all of the different sights, sounds and smells at Disney.

As you can see in the photos, above, which Canine Companions shared with us, the pups had a wonderful time!

Learn more about Canine Companions for Independence, HERE; learn more about its volunteer puppy-raiser program, HERE.