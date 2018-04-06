Pit bull hero: Peanut alerts family to danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- Heroes come in all shapes and sizes and sometimes in ways we would least expect.

A 6-month-old pit bull named Peanut not only saved his owner but quite possibly the neighbors, too.

On March 22, Brian Maloney was awakened by Peanut, who was incessantly barking downstairs.

"I thought nothing of it because I thought he was just barking at the cat, but as the night went on he was barking more and more. Finally, around 6 a.m., I got up and as soon as I came out of the bedroom I got hit with a real strong odor of natural gas," Brian said.

As he got closer to the kitchen, he could actually hear hissing coming from the stove. "So, I went and turned the knobs off and I had to get all the animals out of the house and open up all the windows. Thank God I didn't turn a light switch on because who knows what would have happened; I could have blown the house up, I'm sure."

It's really hard to say how the stove got turned on. For the time being, one of the family's other pets, a cat named Chance, is being blamed, but the truth is no one knows.

"The cat might have jumped down and hit one of these knobs just enough to turn it but not to ignite it. This is where the gas was leaking from. Obviously now we take all the knobs off so that it shouldn't happen again. Peanut is a hero."

Out of all of their pets -- and they have many including ducks, chickens, swans, and horses -- Peanut is now by far their favorite after what he did!