One shot to death, one injured in shooting on Cleveland’s west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was shot to death while running from gunfire on the west side of Cleveland Thursday night.

It happened at just before 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 58th Street.

When police arrived, the 30-year-old victim was lying in the street and had multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital.

Police say it all started when three men were in a vehicle parked at 3512 West 58th St. A fourth man came out of a home on the street and was running while being chased by the suspect, who was shooting at him.

That's when both victims were shot. The suspect fled on foot.

The incident remains under investigation.