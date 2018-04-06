Long Live Rock! Get to know the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees…

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One group has redefined the rock anthem. Another produced one of the very first progressive rock albums with a new sound that influenced an entire generation of musicians. And one provided a soundtrack to the civil rights movement.

Those musicians, Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues and Nina Simone, are all part of this year’s diverse list of inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Joining them are The Cars, who were described as “the ultimate New Wave dream machine,” and Dire Straits, a rock band that broke out in an era of punk and disco.

To prepare for the night of musical excitement, we’ve compiled biographies, photos and songs performed by each inductee:

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the first guitar heroine of rock and roll, was also chosen for the Award for Early Influence.

Four of this year’s inductees were on the ballot for the first time: Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The top five artists, as selected by the public, comprised a “fans’ ballot” that was tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2018 Inductees.

Four of the top five artists to be inducted this year are Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits and The Cars.

The annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place April 14, 2018 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. The Rock Hall will host a week of events leading up to the celebration, including the unveiling of the 2018 inductee exhibit and Hall of Fame floor.

