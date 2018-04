Bon Jovi

Members: Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, David Bryan, Tico Torres and Alec John Such

First album released: 1984, “Bon Jovi”

First hit single: “Runaway”

Most popular songs: “You Give Love a Bad Name”; “Livin’ on a Prayer”; “Bad Medicine”; and “Bed of Roses.”

Albums sold: Over 120 million worldwide

Most recent album: This House is Not for Sale, 2016

A sampling of songs: