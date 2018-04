Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team is taking you inside a fight for justice: Two innocent men simply waiting at a bus stop were attacked by 8 juveniles back in October. Now, they're in court.

The attacks were caught on video and we want to warn you, the video is violent.

In the video, above, the I-Team's Peggy Gallek tells you what happened in court.