Hyperloop from Cleveland to Chicago: Virtual reality experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- You've heard about the Hyperloop going from Cleveland to Chicago in just 28 minutes. This weekend, you can experience it in virtual reality.

The 'Hyperloop Experience' is open this weekend in Tower City's Grand Concourse.

It will help you get a sense of what it feels like to travel by Hyperloop. Video will also be displayed to help educate you on how it can change the way people travel.

The feasibility study for the Hyperloop is expected to get underway in June and take about 9 months.

Read more, here.