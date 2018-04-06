Home opener forecast: Rain, snow showers this morning; spotty drizzle possible during game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We're back to chilly spring weather on Opening Day! Temperatures have settled back into much cooler ranges.

This morning, we can expect rain or wet snow showers, possibly a slushy accumulation.

But by game time, the wind will be the big issue. We'll have a brisk wet wind, and it will be mostly overcast. Temps will be in the mid-30s. We could see a spotty drizzle in the first couple of innings.

