Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Most of us think that organ donations come from deceased donors, but it is possible to help someone with a 'live' liver donation. Heart surgeon Dr. Marc Gillinov, Chairman of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, explained to Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how this works.

**CLICK HERE to learn more about Dr. Marc**

**CLICK HERE for more stories on Dr. Marc**