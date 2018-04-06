× Day Care response released in investigation of child abuse not reported

EUCLID-A state agency has released a Euclid day care’s response to a citation issued this week for not reporting suspected child abuse involving 4 year old Aniya Day-Garrett, a child recently beaten to death.

The Harbor Crest Childcare Academy wrote, “It was reported February 2017, April 2017, and May 2017. Harbor Crest Childcare Academy disagrees with the findings.”

Aniya’s mother and her boyfriend are now facing charges for the death of the little girl. A police report shows, last May, the day care called police, and the child went to the hospital to have injuries checked out. And the report shows, the day care had documented more than a dozen incidents of suspected abuse.

This week the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services cited the day care saying “the program failed to immediately notify” local child welfare workers “suspicions that a child had been abused or neglected.”

The day care also responded to the citation by telling the state that all employees, even maintenance workers, are now being told to call a county kids welfare hotline directly and then notify day care supervisors.

The state agency is also reviewing how the Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services handled the case. And the County has an outside panel doing its own review.

The child’s father says he and family members had reported suspected abuse to the county.

This comes as Cuyahoga County child welfare workers have come under fire after deaths of children in multiple cases even though the County had been involved with the families.

A protest rally calling for reform is scheduled for Friday afternoon. And another protest will be held outside County child welfare worker headquarters Sunday.

