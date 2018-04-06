Celebrations kick off at Rock Hall with special screening of Joan Jett documentary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Celebrations are in full swing at the Rock Hall as the 33rd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction is quickly approaching.

The Rock Hall kicked off festivities Friday night in a special collaboration with the Cleveland International Film Festival.

A large crowd enjoyed a special screening of the documentary, "Bad Reputation," which follows the life of rocker Joan Jett.

The documentary highlights everything from the early days of Jett's career with the band The Runaways to her success fronting The Blackhearts.

"We were very fortunate to have this brand new film with Joan Jett explaining her career, so between the inductions and this great new film, all the stars aligned this time," said Todd Mesek, the Vice President of Marketing at the Rock Hall.

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2015.

Saturday is Celebration Day at the Rock Hall, which means fans can get into the museum for free.

41.499320 -81.694361