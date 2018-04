× Browns trade quarterback Kevin Hogan

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have traded quarterback Kevin Hogan to the Washington Redskins.

Hogan spent two seasons in Cleveland and played four games in 2017.

Here are the details of the trade:

Browns receive:

Redskins 2018 sixth-round pick (188th overall)

Redskins receive:

QB Kevin Hogan

Browns 2018 sixth-round pick (205th overall) acquires from the Patriots in trade for Jason McCourty.

