939 pounds of nitrous oxide seized during Summit County traffic stop

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is facing felony charges after the Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers seized 939 pounds of nitrous oxide during a traffic stop.

According to a press release, on April 3, at around 3:06 p.m., troopers stopped a rented 2017 Ford Expedition with New York registration for a marked-lanes violation on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County. The highway patrol said “criminal indicators were observed” and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.

The highway patrol said nitrous oxide valued at about $177,471 was found, along with a baggie of marijuana.

The driver, Evangelos R. Scullion, 41, of Dansville, New York, was taken to the Summit County Jail. He was charged with trafficking in harmful intoxicants, which is a fourth-degree felony.

Scullion faces up to 18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine if he is convicted.