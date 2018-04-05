Woman accused of kicking, dragging dog at day care pleads no contest

TALLMADGE, Ohio — The woman accused of kicking and dragging a dog at her pet daycare pleaded no contest to her charge in court Thursday.

Amy Beach, owner of Tails R Waggin in Tallmadge, faces a charge of prohibitions concerning companion animals.

Video from the facility shows the day care owner kicking and dragging a dog. It went viral after the dog’s owner, who was on a trip in another country, recorded the video and it was posted to Facebook.

The owner of the dog, Mike LaSalvia of Cuyahoga Falls, immediately cut his vacation short and came back to Northeast Ohio. The dog, Leo, is a playful and energetic pit bull about 18 months old. According to the family, Leo had been to the day care six times before with no problems.

