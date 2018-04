Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some lake effect snow is moving through the area.

There's a band moving through Elyria and Avon, along with the southern parts of our viewing area.

There could be some accumulations, and roads may be slick.

For the rest of Thursday, we can expect flurries early, less wind and some sun.

Hour-by-hour forecast here:





