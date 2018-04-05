VIDEO: California quake shakes things up in eagle family’s nest

SANTA CRUZ ISLAND, Calif. — When a magnitude 5.3 quake struck off the Southern California coast on Thursday, it really shook things up in an eagle family’s nest.

A webcam captured eagle chicks in the Sauces Canyon on Santa Cruz Island experiencing their first quake, according to the Institute for Wildlife Studies, which posted video on its YouTube channel.

The institute said the earthquake was centered about 15 miles southeast of the nest.

In the video, you can see the tree and nest really start to shake. The adult eagle flies away, but then quickly returns to make sure the chicks are okay.

There were no reports of significant damage due to the quake.

34.023206 -119.765766