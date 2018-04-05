× Show Info: April 5, 2018

NOSH

Farm to table dining at its finest!

5929 Darrow Road #2

Hudson, OH 44236

http://nosheatery.com/

Comdian Gary Gulman

He’s been on every single late night talk show, and now he joins us here live!

April 5 -7

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

The Farmer’s Rail

Just short drive down I-77, a brand new butcher shop has opened its doors in Bath!

1572 N. Cleveland-Massillon Rd.

Bath, OH 44333

330-576-3333

www.thefarmersrail.com

Sewing & Quilt Expo, IX Center

It’s a dream come true for local crafters! There is something for every experience level!

April 5-7

www.sewingexpo.com

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Sandusky

Here’s another app you will love! You can play along at home or challenge your video game skills while racing down a waterslide!

www.kalahariresorts.com

Porco Lounge

He’s already won “Chopped” on the Food Network, now Chef Adam Bostwick joins us to make something from his new Restaurant Porco!

2527 W 25th St,

Cleveland, OH 44113

http://porcolounge.com/

Holisitic Halo Salt Spa

A centuries-old, alternative way to not only relax, but to improve your health!

12901 State Rd. North Royalton

https://www.hhsaltspa.com

https://www.facebook.com/HolisticHaloSaltSpa/

Dave Mortach

Keeping your money safe is always a priority!

http://mortachfinancial.com/

Dr. Marc

New treatments are allowing people with Parkinson’s disease to live with fewer side effects!

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/