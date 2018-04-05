Playhouse Square breaks ground on 34- story apartment tower

CLEVELAND-  Playhouse Square is "taking the lead" in adding to the Cleveland skyline in 2020.   On Thursday,  Playhouse Square held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Playhouse Square Apartment Tower.

This 135 million- dollar project will feature a 34-story building with more than 300 units. The tower will be located at the corner of Euclid Avenue and east 17th Street.

The tower will replace a parking lot across from the Connor Palace.  However,  the new plans will add 550 parking spaces.

This is the largest residential project in downtown Cleveland in 40 years!

 

