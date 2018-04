CLEVELAND– The Ohio Department of Transportation is getting started on its 2018 construction season.

ODOT Director Jerry Wray was joined by Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and several council members for a news conference on Thursday. It was at the corner of East 93rd Street and Woodland Avenue, where Opportunity Corridor Sections 2 and 3 meet.

ODOT said it will be working on nearly 1,000 projects, including 5,645 miles of pavement and 1,040 bridges. The estimated cost is $2.35 billion.