No charges in case of woman claiming to be pregnant, dying of cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--No charges are being filed in the investigation into donations taken by a local woman, who claimed to be pregnant and dying of cancer.

Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office have been looking into Dawn Brown, the wife of a man who recently retired from the Cleveland Division of Police. Now, the I-Team learned prosecutors have closed the case.

Detectives began asking questions about donations of food, money and other gifts—even blood—sparked by social media posts. Those posts claimed Brown was pregnant and suffering from cancer. Police said that wasn’t true.

Investigators even set up a hotline for tips. But they had trouble finding people willing to step come forward as victims angry about giving donations for a false cause.

Another issue was sorting out what sources of money were used by the family for what expenses.

The prosecutor’s office closed the case after reviewing the records before the case went to a grand jury.

Dawn Brown has not returned calls in the past. In an earlier Facebook message to the I-Team, her husband also did not comment and asked for privacy.

Continuing coverage of this story here