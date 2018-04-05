New push to help families who lost everything in Cleveland apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- There is a new effort to help more than two dozen families displaced after a kitchen fire turned into a massive disaster last week.

An entire building at the Rainbow Terrence Apartments on Garden Valley Avenue was destroyed in a 3 a.m. fire on March 26.

"It's still unbelievable, you know, to see it like that," said George Jolly who escaped the fire. "...Lost everything, my apartment was completely in shards, like it was nothing but ashes; everything was burnt out."

Friday, with the help of The Word Church in Cleveland and support from the community, a donation drive is set between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the apartment complex.

"So many people watching across Northeastern Ohio have more than they will ever need; if they just give the stuff they don't use we could change these people's lives," explained Dr. R.A. Vernon, pastor of The Word Church.

Cleveland City Council members Basheer Jones of Ward 7 and Phyllis Cleveland representing Ward 5 were at the apartments Thursday talking with Jolly about the best ways to help people move forward.

"A lot of them were very young mothers, young people with babies," said Councilwoman Cleveland. "I can't imagine what I would do in the same situation even at my age."

For victims like Jolly, every day since the fire is a test of faith.

"Continuous prayers for us that we can get through this; we're getting though this and that we can move on and put this behind us," said Jolly.

