CLYDE, Ohio — A missing adult alert has been issued for a Clyde woman.

Charlene Robinson, 70, left her home on Ohio Street in Clyde around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and never returned.

She is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing 197 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.

She also has dementia.

The vehicle involved is a green 1998 Ford Contour with Ohio plate number AR79JC.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.