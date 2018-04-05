× Man in wheelchair dies in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio —A man confined to a wheelchair died in a fire at his Akron home early Sunday morning.

The victim called 911 from the house on Zesiger Avenue in the Ellet neighborhood. He told dispatch he was trapped in his wheelchair in his bedroom and was having trouble breathing.

Akron fire officials said the man and his dog were killed.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 66-year-old Bayard Betleyoun.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.