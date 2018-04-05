Looking for a job? Sheetz is hiring

Sheetz will be soon be expanding. The family-owned and operated convenience store chain is looking to hire 2,500 company wide.

In the Buckeye State, Sheetz will be hiring 150 employees. Open interviews will take place on Wednesday, April 11 at all Sheetz locations.

Employment benefits include:

Top 10% of pay in the industry

Medical, dental & vision insurance

401(k) retirement plan

Vacation and personal days

College tuition reimbursement

Employee stock ownership plan

Adoption assistance & more

Sheetz currently operates 568 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. For more information click here: