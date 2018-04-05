Looking for a job? Sheetz is hiring

Sheetz will be soon be expanding. The family-owned and operated convenience store chain is looking to hire 2,500 company wide.
In the Buckeye State, Sheetz will be hiring 150 employees. Open interviews will take place on Wednesday, April 11 at all Sheetz locations.
- Employment benefits include:
- Top 10% of pay in the industry
- Medical, dental & vision insurance
- 401(k) retirement plan
- Vacation and personal days
- College tuition reimbursement
- Employee stock ownership plan
- Adoption assistance & more
Sheetz currently operates 568 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. For more information click here: