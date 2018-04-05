Local law enforcement officials push state bill to protect those that protect us

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Uniontown Sgt. Dave White proudly wears one of the four bullets that struck him on July 9 last year.

White and his partner were responding to a domestic call when he was shot.

“There is no doubt that I am lucky to be alive,” White told FOX 8 Thursday.

He said he is urging state lawmakers to pass a pending bill that increases the penalty for those that attack current or retired first responders. The bill includes police, firefighters, EMS personnel, and members of the military.

“It needs to be done because there are way too many cops now that are getting killed because of the uniform and the badge, “ White said. “There is a small segment of society that hates cops.”

State Representative Dave Greenspan, of Westlake, introduced House Bill 38 last year.

“I think it’s important that we demonstrate the state of Ohio really looks out for those who as I say, see us at our worst or at our greatest time of need,” Greenspan said.

The bill passed the House and is now in front of state senators.

Supporters of the bill, like U.S. Marshal of the Northern District of Ohio Pete Elliott are expected to testify in front of a state senate committee in Columbus Tuesday. He says he believes it’s important that retired first responders are protected under the bill.

“I think there are certain people out there we arrested over the years and they are waiting in the wings for us because they think it is going to be free game once we retire,” Elliott said.

The senate could vote on the bill sometime in May.