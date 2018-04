Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A child was injured in a house fire Thursday evening.

According to Mike Norman, spokesman for the Cleveland Division of Fire, a 10-year-old boy suffered first and second-degree burns over 30% of his body. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The fire, which started at around 9:30 p.m. on Buhrer Avenue in Cleveland, was quickly put out, according to Norman.

