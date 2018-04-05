Kyrie Irving to miss playoffs after knee surgery

BOSTON– Former Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.

The Boston Celtics announced on Thursday Irving will undergo a procedure on Saturday to remove two screws implanted in his patella. They are left from his injury in the 2015 NBA Finals.

The All-Star is expected to make a full recovery in four to five months.

The Cavaliers selected Irving with the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He appeared in three Finals with Cleveland.

Irving was traded to Boston in August. In exchange, the Cavs received Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic. Only Zizic remains in Cleveland following the Cavaliers’ trade-deadline deals.

More stories on Kyrie Irving here