LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Interstate 480 east at Great Northern Boulevard in North Olmsted has just reopened after several crashes caused by slick conditions.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports ramps to Interstate 480 in North Ridgeville were previously shut down due to several accidents.

At least four accidents happened on Interstate 480 East past Great Northern.

There were also multiple accidents reported in Macedonia and Garfield Heights.

Check out our live blog below for more:

Multiple crashes in both directions on 480 in North Olmsted. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/AJrTSfn3Qu — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) April 5, 2018

Heavy snow falling in North Olmsted. VIDEO: Great Northern Blvd at I-480. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/KVO39KR1py — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) April 5, 2018