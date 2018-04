COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pothole season is well underway.

And a Twitter user found one we Ohioans can all relate to.

Braxton LaBarge took the photo of a pothole shaped like the state of Ohio near Columbus.

He tweeted his pic, and it’s going viral.

He wrote: “Ohio is literally a pothole.”

ohio is literally a pothole pic.twitter.com/jgeDABouzj — brax10 (@BraxtonLaBarge) April 4, 2018