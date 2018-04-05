Cleveland teen’s amazing portrait made of yarn goes viral

CLEVELAND– A 16-year-old Cleveland girl is getting a lot of attention for the portrait she created of her best friend.

Kayla Feagin said she drew a lot as a child and has been interested in art her whole life.

On Tuesday, her sister posted photos of one of her projects on Twitter. Over the next two days, it received more than 2,000 retweets and nearly 4,000 likes.

“Getting so much attention over my art is surreal. I cannot believe it. I would’ve never guessed it would make it this far,” Feagin said.

The teen crafted the portrait out of yawn. She worked on it for about two hours a day for more than a month.

“Every stitch I made was filled with the emotional bond me and my closest friend have,” Feagin said. “I never realized that something that I was so passionate about could be beautiful to others.”

Feagin, a high school junior, hopes to study art in college.

She already caught the attention of the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland.