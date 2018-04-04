Wild weather brings down trees, causes power outages in Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Strong winds and blowing snow have caused frustration across Northeast Ohio.

Wind uprooted a large tree on Landseer Road near East 185th in Cleveland, grazing the front of a home. It caused some damage to the roof and windows.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The strong wind gusts are also causing power outages. FirstEnergy reports several thousands people without power in the area.

Crews were repairing downed power lines on St. Clair Avenue near Lakeview on Cleveland's east side.