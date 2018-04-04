Live Video: High winds kick up huge waves on Lake Erie



CLEVELAND, Ohio — Temperatures will fall today, settling in the cold 30s.

It will be extremely windy.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of NE Ohio through 8 p.m. Wednesday. A High Wind Warning is in effect for Ashland and Lake counties through late this afternoon

Additionally, there is a Flood Warning in effect for Stark, Wayne, Ashland, Richland and Holmes counties and a Flood Advisory is in effect for Stark county.

