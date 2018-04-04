Video shows two suspects rob Akron Mr. Hero at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the two suspects who held up a Mr. Hero.

It happened Tuesday at the restaurant on West Market Street near Oakdale Avenue.

The suspects walked in, pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money, Akron police said.

Surveillance video from inside the Mr. Hero shows the robbery from multiple angles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach them. Call 911 immediately if seen.