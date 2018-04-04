× Show Info: April 4, 2018

Hatfields Good Grub

We’re skipping spring and moving right into summer with a recipe for potato salad! 16700 Lorain Ave,

Cleveland, OH 44111

(440) 263-5221

www.HatfieldsGoodeGrub.com

5 Points Café

Start your morning with an Irish Carbomb! It’s not what you think! There’s no alcohol. It’s coffee topped with a taste of Ireland!

3600 West Park Rd

Cleveland, OH 44111

https://www.5pointscafe.com/

Destination Cleveland

In honor of the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, we’re highlighting some great places that rock in Cleveland!

www.ThisIsCleveland.com

Kalahri B-Lux Grill & Bar

We’re making a quick trip to Sandusky to dive into the newest restaurant at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions!

www.kalahariresorts.com

Where I’m From Apparel

Bring on baseball season! We’re celebrating our love for northeast Ohio!

www.whereimfrom.com

Chicago Deli

We’re taking a three minute break for an early lunch!

34390 Aurora Road

Solon, Ohio 44139

440.248.8018

www.chicagodelisolon.com

Beving & Dall Upholstery

They don’t make things like they used to, so why not keep that old furniture and bring it up to date!

12920 Chardon-Windsor Rd.

Chardon, OH 44024

K & K Portage Market

Here to inspire you to bring out the grill for dinner is Jerry Kolar!

www.kkportage.com

Regen Orthopedics

This could be the solution you’ve been searching for… treating pain without surgery!

http://www.godoctornow.com/