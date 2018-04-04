Show Info: April 4, 2018
Hatfields Good Grub
We’re skipping spring and moving right into summer with a recipe for potato salad! 16700 Lorain Ave,
Cleveland, OH 44111
(440) 263-5221
www.HatfieldsGoodeGrub.com
5 Points Café
Start your morning with an Irish Carbomb! It’s not what you think! There’s no alcohol. It’s coffee topped with a taste of Ireland!
3600 West Park Rd
Cleveland, OH 44111
https://www.5pointscafe.com/
Destination Cleveland
In honor of the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, we’re highlighting some great places that rock in Cleveland!
www.ThisIsCleveland.com
Kalahri B-Lux Grill & Bar
We’re making a quick trip to Sandusky to dive into the newest restaurant at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions!
www.kalahariresorts.com
Where I’m From Apparel
Bring on baseball season! We’re celebrating our love for northeast Ohio!
www.whereimfrom.com
Chicago Deli
We’re taking a three minute break for an early lunch!
34390 Aurora Road
Solon, Ohio 44139
440.248.8018
www.chicagodelisolon.com
Beving & Dall Upholstery
They don’t make things like they used to, so why not keep that old furniture and bring it up to date!
12920 Chardon-Windsor Rd.
Chardon, OH 44024
K & K Portage Market
Here to inspire you to bring out the grill for dinner is Jerry Kolar!
www.kkportage.com
Regen Orthopedics
This could be the solution you’ve been searching for… treating pain without surgery!
http://www.godoctornow.com/