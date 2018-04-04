× Police seize $36K worth of marijuana in Springfield Township hotel

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Officers seized $36,000 worth of marijuana from a Springfield Township hotel on Monday.

Housekeepers at the Red Roof Inn on South Arlington Road called police when they noticed the pot in a guest room.

Police said detectives found 13 pounds of marijuana during their search.

They arrested 34-year-old Sean Deaver, of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, and taken to the Summit County Jail.