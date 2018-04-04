Officials announce improvements to juvenile detention center after riot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Cuyahoga County officials announced changes to the juvenile detention center during a news conference on Wednesday. This comes months after a riot at the facility.

Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Administrative Judge Kristin W. Sweeney was joined by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, and Pastor of Elizabeth Baptist Church and Juvenile Court Citizens Advisory Board member Richard Gibson.

The Jan. 8 incident resulted in $200,000 in damage, including busted ceiling tiles, broken light fixtures and clogged plumbing. A detention center officer was injured.

Six teens were charged with aggravated rioting, inciting violence, vandalism and disorderly conduct. One of the suspects was also accused of threatening to stab jail guards with a piece of glass.

Sweeney said the court contracted with Cuyahoga Community College on a training academy for new detention officers and 10 more officers were hired within the last 60 days. She said they are usually operating at eight to 10 vacancies.

Mental health professionals from Applewood Centers will be assigned to each detention unit.

Sweeney said they have increased management supervision, and those who were not properly performing their job duties were demoted or disciplined.

The nationwide search for a new director of the facility is ongoing.

