Northeast Ohio man dies after saving his children from rip current in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. -- A Northeast Ohio man has died after being pulled from the ocean in Florida.

Nader Khalil, 46, of Macedonia, passed away after saving his children who got caught up in a rip current, according to WPEC.

The Palm Beach Post reports authorities were responding to reports of multiple swimmers on in distress when they pulled Khalil out of the ocean near Jupiter on Monday. He was pulled from the water at around 2 p.m. and was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m.

That area of beach does not have lifeguard supervision. Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue is warning anyone who plans to head to the beach in that area to use caution while swimming.