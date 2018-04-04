Newborn poses with late father’s military uniform in moving photo shoot

FAYETTEVILLE, NC — A mother who was six weeks pregnant when her husband was killed in Afghanistan is sharing beautiful photos of their newborn.

Brittany Harris, 26, gave birth to baby Christian Michelle Harris on March 17.

Christian’s father, Army Spc. Christopher Michael Harris, 25, of Jackson Springs, North Carolina, died in August while deployed in Afghanistan right after he learned his wife was pregnant.

“When I told him, it was the happiest I’d ever seen him,” Britt Harris previously told ABC News. “He was so excited.”

Harris was a member of the 2nd Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, based in North Carolina.

After Christian was born, Britt arranged a photo shoot with Natasha Price Sewell, of NPS Photography-Pinehurst. The photos included Christopher’s military uniform, boots and the American flag, according to TODAY.

“I wanted Christian’s newborn pictures to be patriotic in a way,” she told TODAY. “I wanted to capture as much of Chris’s spirit as I could. As soon as I saw the very first preview of the photos, I cried. The picture of Christian wrapped with Chris’s uniform is my favorite. It makes me feel like he’s holding her.”

Sewell, who graduated from Miami University here in Ohio, said it was an honor to do the photo shoot. She said her own husband is currently stationed at Fort Bragg.

“Britt and Chris’ mother are amazing women,” she told Fox 8. “They were both at the photo session and it was a true honor to photograph this precious new life. These portraits were done for their family and for Christian to have as she grows.”

A gender reveal video prior to Christian’s birth and featuring her father’s comrades went viral. In it, Christopher’s fellow soldiers crowded in front of an American flag and opened poppers to reveal pink confetti.

To watch that video, click here.