Mom arrested after child, three dogs found living in deplorable conditions

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio- A mother is behind bars after being arrested for child endangering and animal cruelty.

“It’s actually one of the worst conditions I have seen,” said Perkins Township Assistant Police Chief Vince Donald.

Donald says officers arrested Dezeray Powell, 21, after they were called to her motel room by the Erie County dog warden. Powell was living in the room with her young son, and three large dogs.

“We received information that the dogs were being kept in a very small bathroom and were not able to get out to go to the bathroom,” said Erie County Dog Warden Barb Knapp.

Police say the room was in deplorable condition.

Powell was taken to jail. The child was taken to the hospital and then released to family members.

The dogs were in bad condition and taken to the county shelter.

“They are very underweight for Great Danes,” Knapp said. “They are weighing around 70 pounds and they should be more like 110.”

She said they were also very dirty. They are now receiving medical care, food , and clean water.

The dogs are expected to be ok.

“We are hoping they will get back on their feet soon and can get adopted to good loving homes,” Knapp said.

Anyone wishing to help with the care and medical bills for the dogs, is asked to call the shelter at (419) 627-7607.