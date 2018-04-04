Johnny Manziel says Browns didn’t do homework before drafting him

CLEVELAND– Johnny Manziel is blaming his former team for not doing their homework before drafting him.

The Cleveland Browns selected the Heisman Trophy winner in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. They cut him in March 2016 after two seasons of on and off-the-field issues, including a domestic violence case that was later dropped.

“If Cleveland did any of their homework, they would have known that I was a guy who didn’t came in every day and watch film. I was a guy who really didn’t know the Xs and Os of football,” Manziel said on the Dan Patrick Show.

He also told the Dan Patrick Show he didn’t understand a professional offense when he came out of Texas A&M.

Manziel continued to talk about his time in Cleveland on Twitter shortly after the interview.

Draft a QB in the first round and put him into a toxic Quarterback room vs. what it was like my second year with McCown. COMPLETELY different situation. It’s all about the right fit and mine in Cleveland wasn’t right. That’s just the facts. I also have nobody to blame but myself https://t.co/fuFmtG4vUz — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 4, 2018

Take it how you want I don’t really care. I’ll always feel some type of way — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 4, 2018

Manziel is trying to return to the NFL in what he calls “Comeback SZN.”

“It doesn’t take 32 teams to like me. It just takes one to take a little bit of a chance,” Manziel said on the show.

